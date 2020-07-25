OSCE PA VP appeals to heads of foreign delegations to OSCE PA on Armenian aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

The Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) and Vice-President of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev, sent appeals to the heads of the delegations of the US, Belgium, the UK, France and Sweden to the OSCE PA on the provocations committed by Armenian armed forces since July 12 in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district direction on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Trend reports on July 25.

The appeals were also made due to the facts of attacks and violence by Armenian nationalists against peaceful actions organized in the five above-mentioned countries by representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora against the aggression of Armenia, as well as photos reflecting the facts of this violence.