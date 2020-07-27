Armenia's military attack few months before Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe - no coincidence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Armenia’s military provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district, a few months before the shipment of Azerbaijani gas to Europe isn't accidental, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade said, Trend reports citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Italy.

It should be noted that by launching military provocation in the direction of Tovuz district of Azerbaijan, Armenia intended to target critical energy infrastructure implemented by Azerbaijan and its international partners, thereby jeopardizing the energy security of not only the neighboring region, but also of the greater European continent.

Ahmadzade made the speech at the "Eurasia: energy and culture" event held in a video meeting format as part of the current issue "Winners and losers in new balances in the Mediterranean" at the 17th conference dedicated to views on the world economy and geopolitics.

The conference is traditionally organized by the renowned Italian Nodo di Gordio think tank and the Vox Populi research center.

The Azerbaijani ambassador also spoke about the most memorable moments of this year in Azerbaijani-Italian relations, Azerbaijan's joining international initiatives in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, its latest military provocations and their threat to Europe’s energy security.

Ahmadzade highlighted the Armenia’s latest military provocations against Azerbaijan, stressing that for 30 years Armenia has been holding 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent regions under occupation, as a result of which more than one million Azerbaijanis have become refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“The latest military provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan is a continuation of the aggressive policy, and is arising from the impunity of Armenia for its crimes,” said the ambassador.

Following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced. The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, army vehicles.

As a result of the shelling, many houses in the Tovuz district's border villages were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.