Jordanian ambassador summoned to Azerbaijan's MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 27, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA’s press service.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov met with Jordanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Sami Abdullah Ghosheh.

During the meeting, the issue of the sale of weapons to Armenia by Jordan was discussed.

“While the consequences of the occupation policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan have not been eliminated, one-fifth of the Azerbaijani territories are still occupied, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis remain IDPs, the latest military provocation of Armenia on the international border of the two states once again clearly showed that this country did not refuse from its occupying intentions. In this context the news spread about the sale of arms by Jordan to Armenia caused concern among the wide Azerbaijani public,” the deputy FM said to the ambassador.

The Ambassador of Jordan expressed his understanding over the concern of the Azerbaijani side, promising to make every effort to eliminate it, given the strategic nature of his country's ties with Azerbaijan.