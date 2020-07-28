Turkish servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for joint military exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

A group of Turkish servicemen, involved in the Azerbaijani-Turkish Live Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises with live fire, arrived in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports on July 28.

The aviation equipment of the Turkish armed forces was also brought to Nakhchivan.

During the official meeting of the personnel involved in the exercises, the national anthems of Turkey and Azerbaijan were performed at the military airfield of the Separate Combined Arms Army of Nakhchivan.

The military transport and combat aircraft of the Turkish armed forces, delivered by cargo aircraft, are brought to readiness for participation in tactical flight exercises with live fire at the military airfield of the Separate Combined Arms Army.