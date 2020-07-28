MFA: Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises contribute to strengthening peace and security in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

In its recent comments, the Armenian Foreign Ministry assessed the military exercises which are conducted by Azerbaijan jointly with Turkey as a provocation aimed at increasing tension in the region, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

“As the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stressed, the joint military exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey are conducted in accordance with the agreement on military cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey, in accordance with the annual plan,” spokesperson added.

"These exercises serve to strengthen coordination and exchange of best practice between the armed forces of the two countries and contribute to the strengthening of regional peace and security," Abdullayeva said.