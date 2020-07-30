Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Amirvan-Vandam highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Amirvan-Vandam highway in Gabala district.

The president was told that the 28km-long highway connects five residential areas with a total population of 13,000 people.

President Aliyev was also informed about the construction of a new bridge over the Bum River and the restoration of a two-kilometer highway to the Bum settlement.

The president highlighted the heroism of general Polad Hashimov, who was born in Vandam village, and gave instructions to name one of the streets in Gabala after the late general.