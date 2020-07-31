Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki-Shirinbulag highway
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the construction of Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki (134 km)-Shirinbulag highway.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 12 million manats for the construction of the road connecting 5 residential areas with a total population of 3,000 people.
