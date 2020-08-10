Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus.

"Dear Alexander Grigoryevich,

I congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus," Azerbaijani president wrote.

"The results of the voting once again confirmed the high level of Belarus citizens' trust in you, as well the people`s strong support for your political line aimed at developing Belarus," the head of state said.

"I believe that your landslide victory will serve the further prosperity of the brotherly country of Belarus and strengthen its international position, contribute to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan-Belarus strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation based on the traditions of friendship between our peoples," Azerbaijani president said.

"I sincerely wish you the best of health, happiness and new successes in your activities for the well-being of the brotherly people of Belarus," the head of state wrote.