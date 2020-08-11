Deputy PM: Serbia supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Serbia express mutual support for each other's territorial integrity, stated Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior and Secretary of the National Security Council of Serbia Nebojsa Stefanovic, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, said.

Stefanovic made the statement at a press conference following the meeting with Azerbaijani officials, Trend reports on August 11.

During the meeting, the parties stressed importance of the peaceful settlement of all conflicts on the basis of the UN principles, Serbian deputy PM said.

“I believe that this is in the interests of both sides, and it is also important for the future of the countries facing conflicts,” he added.