President Ilham Aliyev: By doing all this work, we are redrawing an energy map of Eurasia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

By doing all this work, we are redrawing an energy map of Eurasia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television following a ceremony at Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant named after Heydar Aliyev to send a jacket of Garabakh field offshore, Trend reports.

“The Southern Gas Corridor is our historic achievement, and there is little time left for its completion. I want to reiterate that the work carried out at all our fields is carried out in a focused manner. All projects complement each other. If the contract on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli had not been signed in 1994, there would have been no question of any other project. If the contract on Shah Deniz had not been signed, we would not be able to create our energy security today, not to mention the energy security of other countries, because Shah Deniz is the main source for us. By doing all this work, we are redrawing an energy map of Eurasia. Azerbaijan will remain a strategic partner for many countries for a long time,” the head of state said.