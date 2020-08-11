Azerbaijani president: Just as we are returning to once abandoned Garabagh field today, we will return to our native Karabakh land in same manner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Trend:

Just as we are returning to the once abandoned Garabagh field today, we will return to our native Karabakh land in the same manner, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television following a ceremony at Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant named after Heydar Aliyev to send a jacket of Garabakh field offshore, Trend reports.

“At the same time, in the early 1990s, the then leadership of Azerbaijan – the PFPA-Musavat tandem – allowed for the occupation of our lands. In other words, as a result of their betrayal, treachery and desertion, our lands were occupied. If such an analogy can be drawn at all, Azerbaijan left Karabakh. In 2016, we recovered a part of our lands, drove the occupiers from these lands, life returned to these territories, our citizens returned there, Azerbaijan returned there. I am sure that Azerbaijan will return to its native lands, to the Karabakh land. Our territorial integrity will be fully restored. Just as we are returning to the once abandoned Garabagh field today, we will return to our native Karabakh land in the same manner. Karabakh is ours, Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” the head of state said.