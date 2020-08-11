Turkish president receives Azerbaijani Foreign, Defense Ministers
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports on August 11 referring to Turkish media outlets.
Latest
Turkish Anadolu news agency publishes interview with Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova on Azerbaijani-Turkish relations
Azerbaijani president: Interest of foreign investors in oil and gas industry, in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas potential showing no sign of abating
Azerbaijani president: Just as we are returning to once abandoned Garabagh field today, we will return to our native Karabakh land in same manner
President Ilham Aliyev: First gas and oil at Garabagh field should be produced in two years – at the end of 2022
Azerbaijani president: Then leadership of Azerbaijan – the PFPA-Musavat tandem – allowed for occupation of our lands