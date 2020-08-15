Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Indonesia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

"Dear Mr President,

I convey my most heartfelt congratulations on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan to you and through you to the friendly people of Indonesia on the occasion your country’s national holiday – the Independence Day," Azerbaijani president said.

"It is gratifying to see the current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia and the ties within international institutions, and particularly in the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement," the head of state wrote.

"I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the people of Indonesia in the fight of COVID-19 pandemic faced by the mankind," Azerbaijani president wrote.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, happiness and everlasting prosperity to the friendly Republic of Indonesia," Azerbaijani president said.