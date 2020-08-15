Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV - ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15
Trend:
On August 15 at 16:20, the units of the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Aug. 15.
The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.
