Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Armenia tries to threaten with military strike on Ganja city
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17
Trend:
The military-political leadership of Armenia continues to make provocative statements to compensate for the failure of the recent military adventure on Azerbaijan-Armenian state border on July 12-16 and to divert attention from the growing socio-economic and political crisis in Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports on August 17.
