Azerbaijani president signs order awarding "Dostlug" Order to Margherita Costa

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on awarding "Dostlug" Order to Margherita Costa.

"Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To award “Dostlug” Order to Margherita Costa for her special services rendered to the strengthening of friendship and mutual cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic," the order said.