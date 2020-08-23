Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia taken prisoner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

On August 23 at about 05:45, the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces made an attempt to commit a provocation in the direction of the Goranboy district of the front, Trend reports with reference to the Defense Ministry.

As a result of the resolute actions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in this direction, the enemy, suffering losses, was forced to retreat.

During the battle, the commander of the Armenian sabotage group, according to the initial interrogation, First Lieutenant Gurgin Alberyan was taken prisoner.

"We declare once again that the military-political leadership of Armenia bear all responsibility for the aggravation of the situation at the front," the ministry said.