President Ilham Aliyev receives newly-appointed heads of executive authority (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Faig Qurbatov due to his appointment as head of Bilasuvar District Executive Authority and Elmir Baghirov due to his appointment as head of Saatli District Executive Authority.
The head of state addressed the meeting, which was held in a video format.
Latest
Azerbaijani president: World's biggest energy companies interested in producing renewable energy in Azerbaijan today
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: The commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia taken prisoner
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan provided constructive engagement in negotiations on Karabakh conflict, but Armenia continued destructive policy