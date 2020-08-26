Official visit of Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs to Russia begins
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.26
Trend:
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has begun his official visit to Russia, Trend reports on August 26.
Bayramov first visited the grave of the unknown soldier at the Kremlin walls, and laid a wreath on it.
During the visit, the minister will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, and will also hold meetings at the Federation Council and the Cabinet of Ministers of Russia.
