FM: Azerbaijan pins special hopes on active role of Russia in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.26

Trend:

Azerbaijan pins especial hopes on active role of Russia in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the statement during the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Trend reports on August 26.

“Russia is the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the largest regional power with long-standing close ties with the South Caucasus region,” he said. “In this regard, we pin especial hopes on Russia's active role in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.