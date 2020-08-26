Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks details of meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani FMs

Politics 26 August 2020 19:59 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks details of meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov within an official visit to Russia on August 26, 2020 met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Aug. 26.

After the one-on-one meeting of the ministers, an expanded meeting was held with the participation of delegations.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in many spheres of the bilateral agenda, including political, economic, trade, humanitarian, cultural, educational and other spheres.

The close contacts and mutual visits of the presidents of both countries have made a great contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

The sides stressed the importance of roadmaps for the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The sides expressed hope that a new roadmap in the field of innovations, put forward during the official visit of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to Russia last November, will be approved soon.

During the meeting, support was expressed for the full commissioning of the North-South international transport corridor, which is of particular importance for the development of trade and economic relations and the strengthening of regional cooperation.

The sides also stressed that the commissioning of a new border bridge across the Samur River will give a new impetus to the mutual trade and contacts between people.

The views on cooperation and mutual support within the international organizations were exchanged.

The sides agreed to strengthen the cooperation within the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The sides stressed that Russia supported the initiative to convene a special session of the General Assembly dedicated to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministers exchanged the views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Touching upon the recent military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Bayramov stressed that the incident, as well as statements made by the Armenian leadership that contributed to the aggravation of tension in the region, impede the settlement of the conflict through the negotiations.

The importance of holding substantive negotiations in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council’s resolutions on the settlement of the conflict was emphasized. In turn, Lavrov stressed the importance of continuing the negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Touching upon the current global situation, the ministers stressed the importance of international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

Bayramov stressed Russia's assistance to Azerbaijan, including sending the Russian specialists to Azerbaijan.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kamalvandi: IAEA chief's visit to Iran to focus on Safeguards issues
Kamalvandi: IAEA chief's visit to Iran to focus on Safeguards issues
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization highlights sustainability of country's nuclear industry
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization highlights sustainability of country's nuclear industry
Iran presents new ballistic, cruise missiles
Iran presents new ballistic, cruise missiles
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani FM meets with deputy chairman of Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia Politics 20:24
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks details of meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani FMs Politics 19:59
Income in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector increases Finance 19:50
Azerbaijan decreases import of carpets from Turkey Turkey 19:46
Azerbaijan increases oil supplies to China Oil&Gas 19:44
Number of French tourists visiting Turkey drops Turkey 19:44
Azerbaijan increases import of disinfectants Business 19:18
Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor discloses volumes of agricultural products supplied to Georgia Business 19:16
Uzbekistan aims to establish financial transparency Finance 18:55
Demand for notes of Azerbaijani Central Bank tops supply multifold Finance 18:48
Ukraine’s Ukrtransnafta puts up another batch of Azerbaijani oil for sale Oil&Gas 18:27
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 31 Oil&Gas 18:11
Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation plans to build another TPP Oil&Gas 18:11
World bank talks about favorable business environment in Georgia Business 18:10
Uzbek-Korean joint venture extends tender to buy sun blinds Tenders 18:10
International Road Transport Union talks new TIR corridor from Iran to Uzbekistan Transport 18:09
Fuel prices in Georgia revealed amid fluctuating oil prices Oil&Gas 18:07
Azerbaijan confirms 91 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:59
Detained Armenian commander talks about attempted provocation in Azerbaijan's Goranboy (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:53
Russian president congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 17:53
Kazakhstan’s AIX taking measures to develop of local mining companies Business 17:50
Uzbekistan establishes new technology park in Andijan region ICT 17:49
FM discloses number of Azerbaijani citizens brought back from Russia due to COVID-19 Politics 17:49
Uzbekistan opens newly renovated airport Transport 17:43
Lavrov: Enough serious basis developed for settlement of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:35
Azerbaijan's export share in trade with Croatia spikes over seven months Finance 17:33
Turkmenistan opens new technology center for exporting products ICT 17:33
Kazakhstan, Russia increase rice exports to Azerbaijan Business 17:32
Plant on packaging tobacco-free nicotine packs opens in Uzbekistan's Samarkand Business 17:32
Iranian government supports capital market Business 17:29
Iran to supply free electricity to low consumption subscribers Oil&Gas 17:29
Iran’s Arvandan Oil & Gas Company to increase oil production Oil&Gas 17:17
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 17:16
Mza Chitili seedling nursery opens in Georgia with USAID support Business 17:15
OSCE Project Co-Ordinator talks about prospect of future development of Uzbekistan Economy 17:13
Azerbaijani FM: Talks on Karabakh conflict must be substantive, not imitation of negotiations Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:06
Russian FM: Necessary atmosphere needed for sustainable negotiation process on Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:03
FM: Russia invested more than $5B in Azerbaijan's economy Business 16:58
Value of Iran's exports to Oman disclosed Business 16:53
Iranian government increases capital of National Iranian Oil Company Finance 16:53
Georgian Chateau Mukuzani expands enterprise with support of TBC Bank Business 16:49
Georgia reveals volume of grapes processed in Kakheti region Business 16:46
Uzbekistan registers its first digital bank Finance 16:45
RBI talks future joint initiatives with Turkmenistan Finance 16:29
Iran's NIDC names number of wells drilled Oil&Gas 16:29
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy electric cable via tender Tenders 16:25
COVID-19 postpones Kenkiyak-Atyrau reverse oil pipeline construction in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:21
Azerbaijan introduces temporary tax regime Business 16:20
Remarkable shekel-dollar stability suggests BoI intervention Israel 16:00
Iran expands transportation infrastructures in Maku Free Zone Business 15:54
Iran's Shahid Beheshti University leading force in production of Favipiravir Business 15:54
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran’s Razavi Khorasan Province revealed Business 15:49
Ilham Aliyev: “To be the rector of MGIMO is a great mission” (PHOTO) Politics 15:48
Number of Iranian citizens buying real estate in Turkey rises Turkey 15:45
China to import $300 billion of chips for third straight year Other News 15:44
FM: Azerbaijan pins special hopes on active role of Russia in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 15:39
Best Georgian Wines company to sell its products at US military bases Business 15:20
Azerbaijani gymnasts congratulate First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday (VIDEO) Politics 15:15
Iran discloses number of commissioned dams across country Oil&Gas 14:58
Gold price in Azerbaijan declines Finance 14:57
Car rentals down in Azerbaijan Society 14:46
Ambassador Ashrafkhanov: Azerbaijani investors show great interest in Uzbekistan Business 14:43
Georgian Chirchkhela company plans exports to US Business 14:43
Number of foreign tourists in Isfahan doubles within last seven years Business 14:39
Iran intends to resume gas imports from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:38
Demand for products of Georgian cheese producer Alpia increases Business 14:38
Georgia makes new decision on foreign job seekers Business 14:37
Turkmenistan increases area for sowing cotton crops Business 14:36
Russia boosts oil bitumen exports to Uzbekistan Business 14:35
Death toll from coronavirus in Iran exceeds 21,000 Society 14:34
Turkey records decrease in cargo transportation via airport in Hatay province Transport 14:32
Number of tourists visiting Iran decreases significantly Transport 14:30
First tranche of EIB loan for IGB utilized Oil&Gas 14:30
Flash floods kill more than 70 in Afghanistan Other News 14:17
Germany's Bavaria may co-op with Uzbekistan in development of industrial clusters Business 14:06
Germany to intensify monitoring of quarantined travellers Europe 14:05
Booster compressor station to be commissioned at Turkmenistan's Malay gas field Oil&Gas 14:04
Russia, Kazakhstan agree on supplies of Russian-made anti-COVID vaccine Business 14:04
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy compressors via tender Tenders 14:03
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy electric engine via tender Tenders 14:00
Official visit of Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs to Russia begins Politics 13:41
Azerbaijani investors show interest in obtaining Ukrainian Chernomorsk port Transport 13:40
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs holding meeting with Russian counterpart in Moscow Politics 13:40
Kazakhstan's export to UK drops in 1H2020 Business 13:33
Iran expands agricultural product exports Business 13:32
Azerbaijani oil grows in price Finance 13:32
Iran’s Bushehr port boosts its potential Transport 13:17
Iran announces products exports via Kerman Province Business 13:14
Iran talks details of exports via Kurdistan Province Business 13:14
Manufacturing enterprises to be put into operation in Iran's Hamadan Province Business 13:12
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenabat chemical plant expands its product range Oil&Gas 12:41
Uzbekistan meets its domestic fertilizers demand Business 12:39
Turkmenistan completing construction of new carpet factory Construction 12:38
Philippines confirms 5,277 new coronavirus cases, 99 deaths Other News 12:35
An international conference on distance learning of foreign languages will be held with the participation of US scientists Other News 12:27
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Sattar Bahlulzade Culture House in Surakhani district (PHOTO) Politics 12:21
Trans Adriatic Pipeline: Details of remaining work Oil&Gas 12:19
FAO to implement greenhouse development project in Uzbekistan Business 12:18
Number of mobile operators in Georgia may grow ICT 12:18
Nagif Hamzayev: Promotion of talented personnel serves the interests of the people and the state Politics 12:17
All news