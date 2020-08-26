Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks details of meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov within an official visit to Russia on August 26, 2020 met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Aug. 26.

After the one-on-one meeting of the ministers, an expanded meeting was held with the participation of delegations.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of cooperation in many spheres of the bilateral agenda, including political, economic, trade, humanitarian, cultural, educational and other spheres.

The close contacts and mutual visits of the presidents of both countries have made a great contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

The sides stressed the importance of roadmaps for the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The sides expressed hope that a new roadmap in the field of innovations, put forward during the official visit of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to Russia last November, will be approved soon.

During the meeting, support was expressed for the full commissioning of the North-South international transport corridor, which is of particular importance for the development of trade and economic relations and the strengthening of regional cooperation.

The sides also stressed that the commissioning of a new border bridge across the Samur River will give a new impetus to the mutual trade and contacts between people.

The views on cooperation and mutual support within the international organizations were exchanged.

The sides agreed to strengthen the cooperation within the United Nations (UN), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The sides stressed that Russia supported the initiative to convene a special session of the General Assembly dedicated to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministers exchanged the views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Touching upon the recent military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Bayramov stressed that the incident, as well as statements made by the Armenian leadership that contributed to the aggravation of tension in the region, impede the settlement of the conflict through the negotiations.

The importance of holding substantive negotiations in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council’s resolutions on the settlement of the conflict was emphasized. In turn, Lavrov stressed the importance of continuing the negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Touching upon the current global situation, the ministers stressed the importance of international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

Bayramov stressed Russia's assistance to Azerbaijan, including sending the Russian specialists to Azerbaijan.