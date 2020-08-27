Defense Minister: Turkey always on the side of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Turkey is always on the side of Azerbaijan, on the side of justice, said the Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Trend reports on Aug. 27 referring to the local media outlets.

"Azerbaijan and Turkey are and will always be brotherly states," Akar said.

He noted that Turkey strongly condemns the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, and the whole world should know that Turkey will not leave Azerbaijan without support.

"Armenia does not act alone in the region, getting support from several foreign countries," added the minister.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

