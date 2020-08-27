Defense Minister: Turkey always on the side of Azerbaijan

Politics 27 August 2020 13:02 (UTC+04:00)
Defense Minister: Turkey always on the side of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is always on the side of Azerbaijan, on the side of justice, said the Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar, Trend reports on Aug. 27 referring to the local media outlets.

"Azerbaijan and Turkey are and will always be brotherly states," Akar said.

He noted that Turkey strongly condemns the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, and the whole world should know that Turkey will not leave Azerbaijan without support.

"Armenia does not act alone in the region, getting support from several foreign countries," added the minister.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Italy increases crude oil purchases from Azerbaijan
Italy increases crude oil purchases from Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's SOCAR talks operations on Central, East Azeri platforms
Azerbaijan's SOCAR talks operations on Central, East Azeri platforms
India's import of oil, petroleum products from Azerbaijan plunges
India's import of oil, petroleum products from Azerbaijan plunges
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan to eliminate shortage of electric, heat energy Business 13:14
Italy increases crude oil purchases from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13:03
Astana International Exchange aiming to take part in asset privatization program Business 13:03
Defense Minister: Turkey always on the side of Azerbaijan Politics 13:02
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down Finance 12:56
Iranian Deputy Minister: Iran's trade increases thanks to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Business 12:52
Azerbaijan's SOCAR talks operations on Central, East Azeri platforms Oil&Gas 12:47
Kazakhstan's postal service operator opens tender for vehicles maintenance Tenders 12:35
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV - ministry Politics 12:30
Azerbaijani companies increasing their presence on Uzbek market Business 12:27
India's import of oil, petroleum products from Azerbaijan plunges Oil&Gas 12:27
Philippines confirms 3,249 new coronavirus infections, 97 deaths Other News 12:21
Iran’s Pars Special Economic Energy Zone reveals details of exports Business 12:10
Georgia’s hotels increase number of served guests Business 12:07
Total area of the hotels, hotel-type enterprises up in Georgia Business 12:06
Labor organizations of Uzbekistan, Malaysia eyeing agreement on labor migration Uzbekistan 12:00
Uzbek FM Kamilov: Uzbekistan is going through decisive stage in development Economy 11:59
Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 975,000 Russia 11:59
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas to purchase general equipment via tender Tenders 11:59
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan rebound Finance 11:53
International, intercultural initiatives by Mehriban Aliyeva had important impact on global development with visible results – former Croatian president Politics 11:52
Georgia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries Georgia 11:40
Uzbekistan to increase flour production Business 11:40
Croatia significantly increases crude oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:40
World Organization for Animal Health ready to fully cooperate with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11:39
Uzbekistan aims to improve relations with neighbor countries Economy 11:39
Turkmen company to launch its mobile phones ICT 11:38
Assessing societal effects of school re-opening among factors to consider amid COVID-19 Other News 11:38
Azerbaijan's money supply shows uptick Finance 11:37
Uzbekistan reveals data on external, internal debt Uzbekistan 11:34
Iran discloses details of exports via Kermanshah Province Business 11:33
Imports of Chinese goods to Azerbaijan climbs Business 11:33
Volume of exports from Iran's Kaveh Special Economic Zone announced Business 11:32
Greece eases restrictions on Israeli tourists Israel 11:31
Mikhail Gusman congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 11:30
Oil prices steady as Gulf of Mexico coast braces for Hurricane Laura Oil&Gas 11:22
Crude oil supplies from Azerbaijan to France revealed Oil&Gas 11:12
WHO: COVID-19 caused largest disruption to education system in history Other News 11:06
Volume of trade between Azerbaijan, Bulgaria spikes Business 10:54
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Greece disclosed Oil&Gas 10:54
Spain’s crude oil imports from Azerbaijan down Oil&Gas 10:53
Iranian currency rates for August 27 Finance 10:51
Category 4 hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana US 10:32
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 29 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:10
Iran expands oil extraction from joint oil field with UAE Oil&Gas 10:09
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region expects to harvest large volume of crops Business 10:08
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz building first private complex for agricultural storage Construction 10:08
Uzbekistan's total number of recoveries from COVID-19 surpasses 36,000 Uzbekistan 10:07
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation supports Uzbekistan in combating COVID-19 Finance 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 27 Finance 09:59
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits after less than three months Other News 09:54
Germany reduces crude oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:53
Turkish Energy Ministry bans local oil company from participating in TPIC's tenders Oil&Gas 09:49
Iran's Marun oil field to boost its extraction Oil&Gas 09:43
Peaches from Uzbekistan supply fruit markets of Russia, Kazakhstan Business 09:00
China's industrial profits grow 19.6% year-on-year in July Finance 08:54
Cargo ship carrying Indian sugar to Afghanistan arrives in Chabahar Business 08:32
Turkey takes new measures against COVID-19, from flexible work to shorter weddings Turkey 08:20
Kyrgyzstan to adopt new anti-corruption strategy soon Kyrgyzstan 08:13
Hungary says Turkmenistan 'promising partner' in terms of gas exports Oil&Gas 08:01
Kazakhstan increases export to Greece despite COVID-19 Business 08:00
3,170 disaster-affected Georgians to benefit from EU humanitarian aid Georgia 07:55
Australia second-quarter business investment contracts by most in four years Finance 07:10
Iranian Animation “H2 Hope” viewed at two intl. Film Festivals Society 06:37
Erdogan, Trump discuss regional developments, East Med Turkey 05:57
Construction of new hospital in Naryn Oblast of Kyrgyzstan to be completed by late September Kyrgyzstan 05:52
Ericsson, UNICEF in partnership to map school Internet connectivity in 35 countries ICT 05:07
WFP cuts food rations for 2.7 mln refugees in east Africa Other News 04:11
Berlin bans protests against COVID-19 curbs Europe 03:24
Noble Partner defence exercises to involve Georgia, US, partner nations Georgia 02:39
Biden calls for justice, end to violence after speaking with Jacob Blake's family US 01:46
EU trade chief Hogan quits over Ireland COVID-19 'golfgate' controversy Europe 00:50
Argentina formally initiates talks with IMF for a new program Finance 26 August 23:47
USAID to increase support for manufacturing, e-commerce, ICT sectors in Georgia Business 26 August 23:11
Facebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies ICT 26 August 23:00
France's seven-month import of electrical goods from Turkey down Turkey 26 August 22:11
Georgia reveals volume of exported peaches, nectarines Business 26 August 22:06
Tashkent hosts meeting of heads of Kyrgyz, Uzbek Gov'ts Kyrgyzstan 26 August 22:04
Iran calls for resolving crisis in Yemen by UN Politics 26 August 21:41
Mehriban Aliyeva is true defender of historical and cultural values, true example of humanitarianism: Marianna Vardinoyannis Politics 26 August 21:01
Trade relations between Azerbaijan and Spain become more balanced Finance 26 August 20:54
Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank to place preferred shares on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 26 August 20:50
Azerbaijani FM meets with deputy chairman of Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia Politics 26 August 20:24
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry talks details of meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani FMs Politics 26 August 19:59
Income in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector increases Finance 26 August 19:50
Azerbaijan decreases import of carpets from Turkey Turkey 26 August 19:46
Azerbaijan increases oil supplies to China Oil&Gas 26 August 19:44
Number of French tourists visiting Turkey drops Turkey 26 August 19:44
Azerbaijan increases import of disinfectants Business 26 August 19:18
Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor discloses volumes of agricultural products supplied to Georgia Business 26 August 19:16
Uzbekistan aims to establish financial transparency Finance 26 August 18:55
Demand for notes of Azerbaijani Central Bank tops supply multifold Finance 26 August 18:48
Ukraine’s Ukrtransnafta puts up another batch of Azerbaijani oil for sale Oil&Gas 26 August 18:27
Azercell's Customer Service Centers and Mobile Customer Service continue their uninterrupted operation (PHOTO) Society 26 August 18:20
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 31 Oil&Gas 26 August 18:11
Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation plans to build another TPP Oil&Gas 26 August 18:11
World bank talks about favorable business environment in Georgia Business 26 August 18:10
Uzbek-Korean joint venture extends tender to buy sun blinds Tenders 26 August 18:10
International Road Transport Union talks new TIR corridor from Iran to Uzbekistan Transport 26 August 18:09
Fuel prices in Georgia revealed amid fluctuating oil prices Oil&Gas 26 August 18:07
All news