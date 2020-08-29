Azerbaijan continues to bring back its citizens from abroad as part of anti COVID-19 measures

Politics 29 August 2020 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan continues to bring back its citizens from abroad as part of anti COVID-19 measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The process of returning of Azerbaijani citizens from abroad, both by road and air transport, to the country continues, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on Aug. 29, Trend reports.

He advised the citizens to refuse from trips to foreign countries, except for urgent issues.

"We call on the citizens to refuse from trips abroad, if possible, if they have no urgent need for this. The sanitary and epidemiological situation can worsen at any time, and citizens may face difficulties in returning home."

