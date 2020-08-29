Secretary General of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries congratulates First VP of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Altynbek Mamayusupov, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries sent a congratulatory letter to ehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban khanum,

I am very pleased to convey to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday on behalf of the Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TURKPA) and on my own behalf.

Your tireless work for the benefit of preserving and promoting the centuries-old national and cultural values, multicultural traditions of Azerbaijan, an environment of tolerance, socioeconomic well-being of your people, support for education, culture, sports and young talents have made an invaluable contribution to strengthening the statehood and improving the international image of the country. Today, you enjoy high authority on the international arena and in society, have won great sympathy of the people, which is a vivid example of the public activity of our women in the 21st century.

As TURKPA, we, noting the high respect and esteem our peoples have historically shown for women, and also expressing our commitment to preserving family values in our countries, attach great importance to the exceptional merits of our women in the development of society.

Once again, we congratulate you on your birthday. We wish you and your family the best of health, happiness, success in your responsible and honorary post and in overall activity as a whole," the letter said.