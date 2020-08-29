First lady of Uzbekistan congratulates first VP of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Ziroat Mirziyoyeva, first lady of Uzbekistan sent sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency, dear Madame,

It gives me great pleasure to send you my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

Your activity as the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has earned you great respect among the population, a broad reputation and recognition on the international arena.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation you have been heading for many years has gained great authority thanks to the implementation of a number of important projects in the fields of science, health, culture and art, sports and environment.

You represent a bright symbol of an oriental, beautiful, wise, socially active and very intelligent Azerbaijani woman. I would like to emphasize that you are not only an experienced politician and stateswoman, but also a devoted and selfless person making active efforts to enhance the international authority of the country.

On the occasion of such a joyful event in your life, I wish Your Excellency and all members of your family the best of health, happiness, peace and prosperity, as well as great success in your responsible and noble work," the letter said.