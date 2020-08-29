President of ARETI congratulates first VP of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.29

Trend:

Igor Makarov, President of ARETI International Group sent a congratulatory letter to Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mehriban Arif qizi,

Please accept sincerest wishes on behalf of the management and team of ARETI International Group on the occasion of your birthday.

We sincerely hope that the festive atmosphere of this day will always warm your heart, that life will generously gift you with the love, kindness and care of the people around you, protect you from hardships and problems, fill every day with sunshine, good mood, wonderful and joyful events.

I wish good health, continuous luck, happiness and well-being to you and all those who are near and dear to you. May all your plans be successfully realized and dreams and hopes come true!" the letter said.