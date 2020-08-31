Azerbaijani president congratulates president of LUKOIL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Vahid Alakbarov, President of LUKOIL company.

"Dear Vahid Yusuf oglu,

I heartily congratulate you on your significant jubilee – the 70th anniversary.

Thanks to your professionalism and organizational talent, LUKOIL is today one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world.

The long-term fruitful activity of LUKOIL company in our country makes a significant contribution to the expansion of Azerbaijani-Russian mutual economic relations and paves the way for the development and strengthening of friendly ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

I wish you long life, the best of health, prosperity and new successes," the letter said.