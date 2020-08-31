Azerbaijani president congratulates president of LUKOIL
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Vahid Alakbarov, President of LUKOIL company.
"Dear Vahid Yusuf oglu,
I heartily congratulate you on your significant jubilee – the 70th anniversary.
Thanks to your professionalism and organizational talent, LUKOIL is today one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world.
The long-term fruitful activity of LUKOIL company in our country makes a significant contribution to the expansion of Azerbaijani-Russian mutual economic relations and paves the way for the development and strengthening of friendly ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.
I wish you long life, the best of health, prosperity and new successes," the letter said.