Azerbaijani president awards "Dostlug" order to Vahid Alakbarov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug,. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the Order On awarding the "Dostlug" Order to Vahid Yusifovich Alakbarov.

"Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To award “Dostlug” Order to Vahid Yusifovich Alakbarov for his special services rendered to the development of mutual relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation," the order said.