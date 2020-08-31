Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Slovak Republic
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Slovak Republic, Zuzana Čaputová.
"Dear Madame President,
I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Slovak Republic – the Constitution Day.
I believe that the friendly and cooperative relations between our countries will further develop and expand for the sake of interests of our peoples.
On this pleasant day, I wish you good health, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Slovakia," the letter said.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Special attention is being paid to Azerbaijani doctors in connection with the pandemic
Azerbaijani president: The well-being of our people, their social status and of course their health is a key issue for us
Azerbaijani president: Material and technical infrastructure of our healthcare system plays special role in fight against COVID
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates in video format another modular hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region issues statement on 27th anniversary of Gubadli district's occupation