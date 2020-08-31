Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Slovak Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Caputova.

“Dear Madame President, I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Slovak Republic – the Constitution Day,” the letter said.

“I believe that the friendly and cooperative relations between our countries will further develop and expand for the sake of interests of our peoples,” the letter said.

“On this pleasant day, I wish you good health, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Slovakia,” the letter said.