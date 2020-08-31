Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Slovak Republic
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Caputova.
“Dear Madame President, I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of the Slovak Republic – the Constitution Day,” the letter said.
“I believe that the friendly and cooperative relations between our countries will further develop and expand for the sake of interests of our peoples,” the letter said.
“On this pleasant day, I wish you good health, success in your work, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Slovakia,” the letter said.
Latest
Inauguration of Sambek Heights, new military-historical museum complex of Great Patriotic War, held in Russia’s Rostov Region. Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels aired interview with President Ilham Aliyev in reportages on this occasion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev: More than 90% of soldiers in 416th Taganrog Division were originally from Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev: Special attention is being paid to Azerbaijani doctors in connection with the pandemic