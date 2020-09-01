Azerbaijan's MFA: For so many years Armenia unable to show political will

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.1

Trend:

The speeches of Armenian foreign minister about creating conditions for peace are a paradox, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Affairs Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark commenting interview of Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Interfax News Agency, in which he stressed importance of political will for Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports on September 1.

According to the spokesperson, the paradox is that the speeches were made by the foreign minister of a country which in violation of the fundamental principles of international law, has kept the internationally recognized territories of a neighboring country under military occupation for about 30 years and directly impedes the resolution of the conflict through negotiations, and moreover, by its actions and statements serves to aggravate tensions in the region.

She noted that the steps of the leadership of Armenia, nullifying the essence of the negotiations, are the main obstacle to the creation of the "peace conditions", which the foreign minister of this country speaks about.

"A glance at the actions of Armenia in the last month is enough to clearly see the aggressive and provocative essence of this country’s policy,” she said. “On July 12-16 of this year, Armenia, having carried out a new military provocation in the direction of the Tovuz district on the border of the two states, tried to carry out a planned attack on the Azerbaijani positions. The Azerbaijani army resolutely suppressed this act of Armenian aggression."