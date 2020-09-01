Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Vietnam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter To Nguyen Phu Trong, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

"Dear Mister President,

I convey my sincerest congratulations to you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam enjoy rich history and good traditions. Our expanding political, economic, and cultural bonds, mutually beneficial cooperation are among those factors that ensure the dynamic development of our bilateral ties.

I believe that the current high level of our interstate relations will be a strong foundation for further broadening our cooperation in all areas.

On this pleasant day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your work, and everlasting prosperity and welfare to the friendly people of Vietnam," the head of state wrote.