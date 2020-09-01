Azerbaijani side concerned about health conditions of hostages captured by Armenia

1 September 2020
Azerbaijani side concerned about health conditions of hostages captured by Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

A critical situation is observed in the occupied Azerbaijani territories in connection with coronavirus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with Ictimai Television (ITV), Trend reports on Sept.1.

“The Armenian leadership is trying to hide the real situation. The Azerbaijani side is concerned about the situation in connection with the health conditions of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev during the pandemic,” Hajiyev said.

"The health conditions of our compatriots illegally detained in prisons and penitentiary institutions in Armenia and the occupied territories is an important topic for discussion. The reason is that there may be a deplorable situation in connection with coronavirus in these penitentiary institutions and prisons in Armenia," assistant to the president added.

Hajiyev stressed that the Azerbaijani side constantly pays attention to the issue related to the compatriots.

"Presently, we receive data about the health conditions of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). However, whenever possible, we constantly raise the issue of their release before the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group," assistant to the president said.

