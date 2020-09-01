Azerbaijani president allocates additional funds for construction of Guba-Gonagkand road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing additional funding for the construction of Guba-Gonagkand road in Guba district.

Under the presidential order, 22 million manat have been allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the completion of the construction of the road connecting 66 residential areas with a total population of 68,000 people.