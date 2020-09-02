Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

"Dear Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you the brotherly people of Uzbekistan on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Independence Day.

Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations are today developing successfully. Having reached the level of strategic partnership, our relations stem from the will of our two peoples, who are closely bound together by common national, spiritual and cultural values.

There are ample opportunities for the comprehensive development and strengthening of our relations in various fields. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to deepen and strengthen relations between our countries, which are based on mutual trust and support, as well as our cooperation in a bilateral format and within international organizations.

At a time when humanity is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to emphasize that the people of Azerbaijan are in solidarity with the brotherly people of Uzbekistan.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your work, and the Republic of Uzbekistan everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.