Defense Minister of Azerbaijan to visit Moscow
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2
Trend:
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov will pay a visit to Moscow on September 3 to participate in a meeting of the defense ministers of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on September 4, a source in the Defense Ministry told Trend.
According to the ministry, the visit will last until September 6.
