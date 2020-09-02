President Ilham Aliyev: Two important projects we are implementing with the support of Japanese financial institutions are a great contribution to our energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

As reported earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today accepted the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada.

Trend publishes some excerpts from President Ilham Aliyev's remarks at the meeting.

“We are grateful for your financial support for various projects. With the financial support of Japanese banks and financial institutions, we have implemented two important projects of our energy infrastructure – two power plants, test stations “Shimal-1” and “Shimal-2”. Their total capacity is about 800 megawatts. Of course, this is a great contribution to our energy security.”

“We are very pleased that Japanese companies are working here, and we also want to thank you for your voluntary support of various social projects. These projects are related to education, infrastructure, and water supply in various villages. We appreciate this friendly gesture, so I want to thank your government once again. I do hope that we will further strengthen this close cooperation in the coming years.”