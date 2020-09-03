Mevlut Cavusoglu: Turkey will always support Azerbaijan without hesitation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Trend:
Turkey will always support Azerbaijan without hesitation, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
Cavusoglu made the remark commenting on the statement of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during the acceptance of the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Piperigkos.
"We have never doubted the support of Azerbaijan," he wrote.
The minister also reminded "One nation, two states" words of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev and shared the image of the national flags of both countries.
