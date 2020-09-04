Eurasianews: Hakobyan prepares Armenian women to attack peaceful Azerbaijanis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

The Italian Eurasianews news portal published an article entitled "Hakobyan prepares Armenian women to attack peaceful Azerbaijanis", which highlights provocation carried out in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, this time by the wife of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan, Trend reports.

Although no escalation of violence has been observed between the armed forces of the two countries after the end of the last July clashes on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia, there are enough aspects of concern in connection with the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the article.

“Hakobyan, who together with her husband in recent months has become a celebrity in the media thanks to her economic and financial machinations, in 2018 proclaimed herself a supporter of peace in the region, and also called on Azerbaijani women to join the "Women for the world" campaign.

“However, after only a year and a half, information spread that Anna Hakobyan, along with her "peace-loving women", were taking part in military exercises in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, which has been under the military occupation of Armenia. Forgetting the calls for peace and ignoring the presence of Azerbaijani settlements near the training sites, she invites women to defend Nagorno-Karabakh, including with arms in hand. Photos from the exercise sites confirm both the nature of Pashinyan's revolutionary dictatorship and the essence of Armenia's policy of military aggression,” said the article.

If women in Armenia are also preparing for war, how could anybody believe in the country's striving for peace?

“Clashes in July, as well as the actions of Armenian women, confirm the words of the Armenian Defense Minister "Armenia is ready for a new war for new territories". The minister said these words before the July events and the growing tension in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district because of the Armenian attack on Azerbaijan,” Eurasianews said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.