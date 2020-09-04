Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry сondemns targeting of civilians, civilian objects in Saudi Arabia by Houthis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.4

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has сondemned targeting of civilians and civilian objects in the Saudi Arabia by the Houthis, Trend reports on September 4.

“Azerbaijan denounces the Houthi militias' persistent attempts to target civilians and civilian objects in the Saudi Arabia,” the ministry tweeted.

The ministry stressed that Azerbaijan supports Saudi Arabia in all its measures to protect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of the country.

As earlier reported, several days ago, the Houthi militia, using a drone with an explosive device, tried cause an explosion at the "Abha" International Airport in Saudi Arabia.