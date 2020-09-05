Azerbaijan Defense Minister watchs final stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has watched the final stage of the "Tank Biathlon" contest, which took place on September 5 at the Alabino range in the Moscow region, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Azerbaijani tank crews, who competed in the first division with teams from Russia, Belarus and China, successfully performed in the final stage.