President Aliyev: Azerbaijan contributes to strengthening of Islamic solidarity and makes great effort

As reported earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today accepted the credentials of the newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the country Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

Trend presents some excerpts from the remarks of President Aliyev at the meeting.

“Azerbaijan contributes to the strengthening of Islamic solidarity and makes a great effort,” President Aliyev added. “Azerbaijan is always ready to make additional effort to unite the Islamic world and resolve the problems between some countries.”

“At the same time, our countries are actively involved in trilateral cooperation formats in foreign policy,” the Azerbaijani president said. “The Azerbaijan-Iran-Turkey and Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia trilateral cooperation format has existed for several years, and this format is very effective.”

“The relations between neighboring countries and the development of these relations are a guarantor of stability and peace in the region,” President Aliyev said. “The fact that the legal status of the Caspian Sea has finally been resolved shows the intention of all the Caspian littoral states, our policy, and the friendship among these countries.”