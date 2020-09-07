Issue of resettlement of Armenians from Lebanon to occupied Azerbaijani territories raised at PACE meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

During the meeting of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and IDPs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on September 7, the Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev raised the issue of the illegal resettlement of Armenians from Lebanon to the occupied Azerbaijani territories, the Azerbaijani community told Trend on Sept. 7.

The PACE’s delegations were informed that the Armenian political leadership amid the support of the world community to Lebanon in connection with the humanitarian crisis after the explosion in Beirut, building a political game on the suffering of the victims, is trying to consolidate its occupation policy.

Although MP from the Armenian delegation, Tatevik Hayrapetyan, attended the meeting and the moderator allowed the Armenian parliamentarian to answer, she was forced to remain silent, unable to object to the irrefutable facts.