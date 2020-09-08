PACE plenary committee to discuss military hostilities between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Politics 8 September 2020 17:42 (UTC+04:00)
PACE plenary committee to discuss military hostilities between Armenia, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Military hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be discussed during a PACE plenary committee meeting, Trend reports with reference to PACE.

The meeting will be held on Sept. 10, 2020 and its co-rapporteurs for Azerbaijan will be Stefan Schennach and Roger Gale.

Introductory statement will be made by Egidijus Vareikis, Chairperson of the Sub-Committee on Conflicts between Council of Europe member States.

During the meeting of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and IDPs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on September 7, the Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev raised the issue of the illegal resettlement of Armenians from Lebanon to the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

The PACE’s delegations were informed that the Armenian leadership amid the support of the world community to Lebanon in connection with the humanitarian crisis after the explosion in Beirut, building a political game on the suffering of the victims, is trying to consolidate its occupation policy.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Rehabilitation of Zemo Imereti-Racha road actively progressing in Georgia
Rehabilitation of Zemo Imereti-Racha road actively progressing in Georgia
Turkmenistan reveals statistics of construction sector
Turkmenistan reveals statistics of construction sector
Satellite city to be created in Uzbekistan
Satellite city to be created in Uzbekistan
Loading Bars
Latest
Export from Turkey to D-8 member countries down Turkey 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising in Iran Finance 17:55
Iran reveals number of mines put into operation in Ilam Province Business 17:54
Azerbaijani investment companies' total assets, liabilities decrease Finance 17:42
PACE plenary committee to discuss military hostilities between Armenia, Azerbaijan Politics 17:42
Iran's South Pars Gas Company declares volume of processed products Oil&Gas 17:38
Volume of cargo transported from Saudi Arabia via Turkey's ports unveiled Turkey 17:35
Uzbek mining and metallurgical plant meets export potential Uzbekistan 17:33
Russia records 5,099 new daily coronavirus cases Russia 17:28
Data on transactions in national currency on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange Finance 17:26
Tesla shares fall as it fails to make it into S&P 500 index US 17:25
Foreign airlines still in debt to Iran's travel agencies, passengers Transport 17:17
Ryanair launches 850 million euro bond sale, first in three years Europe 17:13
Cargo shipments from Egypt via Turkey's ports revealed Turkey 17:08
Georgia announces competition on general plan of Tskaltubo resort concept Business 17:07
Turkey names volume of Portuguese cargo movement through its ports Turkey 17:01
Russia intends to start exporting agrifoods to Azerbaijan Business 16:56
Volume of cargo runs from Ukraine through Turkish ports announced Turkey 16:45
Kazakhstan's progress on crops harvesting revealed as of Sept. 8, 2020 Business 16:42
Export of wood, furniture from Turkey decreases Turkey 16:42
Iran's South Pars Gas Company to boost its propane production Oil&Gas 16:38
Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:36
Export volume through cargo transfer points increases in Azerbaijan Transport 16:31
Companies in Azerbaijan need to restructure their software development cycle - expert ICT 16:28
Turkmenistan participates in Lapis Lazuli Corridor discussion Transport 16:23
Turkey reveals eight-month data on cargo shipment through Esenboga airport Turkey 16:19
General Motors acquires 11% stake in electric truck maker Nikola US 16:13
Amount of foreign currency acquired by Azerbaijani banks via auction disclosed Finance 16:11
Iran discloses volume of sturgeon to be produced Business 16:11
Volume of shrimp to be grown in Iran announced Business 16:07
Details on seven-month cargo shipment through Turkish Samsun port revealed Turkey 16:06
Urgench airport in Uzbekistan to buy enamel and solvent for airfield coating via tender Tenders 16:04
Commercial bank in Uzbekistan to buy climatic equipment via tender Tenders 16:03
Another 26 MW solar park commissioned in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Oil&Gas 16:03
Turkmenistan arranges charter flight from Belarus Transport 16:02
Minister: Georgian economy gradually recovering Business 15:58
Azerbaijan's agroagency talks on improvement of veterinary services Business 15:39
Kazakhstan's GDP growth to slowdown as domestic demand, exports decrease Business 15:39
Siemens: All required sales are in place in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:38
Expansion progress at Kazakhstan's major oil&gas projects revealed Business 15:31
Researcher outlines areas for Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to improve ties Uzbekistan 15:22
Iran running out of imported butter reserves Business 15:15
Baku Stock Exchange reveals ranking of Azerbaijani investment companies Finance 15:10
Georgia to have grace period to repay foreign debts Finance 15:09
Iran bans private banks from opening accounts for armed forces Society 15:07
Iran gov't pays out compensations to businesses for COVID-19 related damages Business 15:05
Creation of public debt monitoring is underway in Uzbekistan Finance 15:04
Azerbaijan's FM discusses co-op with Turkic Council secretary general (PHOTO) Politics 14:59
Iran to expand oil extraction from joint oil fields with Iraq Oil&Gas 14:51
Turkmenistan, Iran resume border trade Transport 14:44
Iran's date exports unchanged despite sanctions and pandemic Business 14:28
Kazakhstan taking measures to attract foreign investors to geological exploration Business 14:22
Azerbaijani mining company's gold extraction volume surpasses forecast Business 14:19
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran exceeds 390,000 Society 14:13
Azerbaijan's AzeriGas plans to install online control devices in gas meters Oil&Gas 14:13
Greece to end restrictions on Israeli tourists Europe 14:03
TikTok to join EU code of conduct against hate speech Other News 13:55
Uzbekistan continues developing gas transportation infrastructure Oil&Gas 13:51
Kazakhstan's Air Astana resuming flights to Uzbekistan Transport 13:47
Energy Community: Georgia's energy sector - at critical stage in its development Oil&Gas 13:41
Fitch Ratings cuts long-term oil price assumptions Oil&Gas 13:35
Aggregate profit drops in Azerbaijani insurance sector in Q1 2020 Finance 13:34
Romania discloses main areas of cooperation with Turkmenistan Business 13:30
Power plants to be repaired in Iran Business 13:30
Statement of H.E. Prof. Ekmelledin Ihsanoglu on the occasion of 8th Anniversary of Nizami Genjavi International Center Society 13:23
Assets of Azerbaijan's Xalq Kapital investment company increase Finance 13:16
Iran to extend deadline of agreement with Export Development Fund of India Business 13:16
Drilling of wells in Iran's South Azadegan field nearing completion Oil&Gas 13:15
Kazakhstan's GDP growth to benefit from OPEC+ deal, despite oil prices drop Business 13:12
Georgia sees increase in foreign direct investments Finance 13:06
Status of drilling works at Azerbaijan’s Garadagh, Galmaz fields Oil&Gas 13:03
Uzbek banks to postpone loan repayment Finance 13:02
Kazakhstan's mining company negotiating with potential investors Business 13:00
Romanian ministry talks potential of Black Sea - Caspian Sea transportation route Transport 12:58
Uzbekistan’s Fergana oil refinery to increase production capacity by 2023 Oil&Gas 12:57
Drilling performance at Azerbaijan’s Buzovna-Mashtaga field Oil&Gas 12:54
Procedure on paying compulsory health insurance premiums amended in Azerbaijan Economy 12:53
Azerbaijan imports more goods through road transport Transport 12:46
Summary of drilling works at Azerbaijan’s Gunashli field Oil&Gas 12:43
Review of Georgian exports to Saudi Arabia Business 12:28
Georgia decreases imports from Saudi Arabia Business 12:27
SOCAR’s drilling companies fulfill plans by more than 100% Oil&Gas 12:14
System for buy/sell operations of gold to be created in Iran Finance 12:13
Over half of transactions at Baku Stock Exchange made with public securities Finance 12:12
Platinum, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 12:11
Kazakhstan's petroleum gas exports to EU increase amid COVID-19 Business 12:01
International Investment Bank to attract investors to Uzbekistan Business 11:59
US dollar continues to grow against Uzbek soum Finance 11:39
Cadastre Agency under State Tax Committee to be created in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 11:35
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender for feasibility study dev't Tenders 11:29
Turkmenistan’s Balkan region reveals planned volume of sugar beet planting Business 11:26
Turkmenistan working to increase electricity exports Oil&Gas 11:25
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 11:18
Baku Stock Exchange to hold next placement of CBA's short-term bonds Finance 11:17
Over 1.8 mln people in Russia vaccinated against flu Russia 11:15
Ambassador: Iran supports fair position of Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 11:06
Norway's economy grew less than expected in July Europe 11:04
Azerbaijan's insurance sector assets down slightly Finance 10:56
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company manufactures new equipment Oil&Gas 10:55
Iran to boost number of petrochemical plants Oil&Gas 10:54
All news