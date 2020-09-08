Azerbaijani FM meets with ambassador of Poland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, received Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Rafal Poborski, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Sept. 8.

Bayramov mentioned the high-level cooperation existing between both states and noted that the exchange of high-level visits contributes to the development of cooperation.

The Azerbaijani minister noted the cooperation between both states during the year amid pandemic and in this regard expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian aid offered by Poland in the fight against COVID-19.

Ambassador Rafal Poborski in his turn conveyed the sincere congratulations of the Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau to the attention of Bayramov. The ambassador noted the importance of keeping the dynamics of the development of the relations between both states.

The sides exchanged their views about the issues on the continuation of political consultations between the two states, as well as the opportunities for the enhancement of relations in energy, transportation, agriculture, education, tourism, and other areas.

Bayramov informed his interlocutor about the occupation policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan for more than 30 years, the illegal activities conducted by aggressor state Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the provocation by the Armenian armed forces along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border on July 12-16, 2020, as well as the policy of the leadership of Armenia serving the increase of the tension in the region and undermining the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.

Poborski noted that Poland is interested in instability in its eastern neighborhood countries and underlined that respect to international law is a basic rule for Poland.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.