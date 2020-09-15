Azerbaijani first VP congratulates pupils and students on Knowledge Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, has congratulated pupils and students on the occasion of the Knowledge Day, Trend reports.

“Dear pupils and students,” First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said in a post on her official Instagram page. “I congratulate you on the beginning of a new school year. I hope you would spare no efforts to achieve high results and get excellent grades, to become a knowledgeable, educated person and a worthy citizen of Azerbaijan. I wish each of you robust health, cheerfulness, intelligence, perseverance, and keenness to learn. Happy Knowledge Day!”