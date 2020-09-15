Turkey, Azerbaijan determined to fight for stability in region - ambassador

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A commemoration ceremony was held on September 15 in Baku, timed to the 102nd anniversary of the city’s liberation by the Islamic Army of Caucasus led by Turkish General Nuru Pasha and the Azerbaijani corps from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation, Trend reports.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral and Azerbaijani officials took part in the ceremony.

“In the 102-nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku by the Islamic Army of Caucasus we honor the memory of Nuru Pasha, every soldier, every serviceman of the Azerbaijani army,” Ozoral said.

Turkey and Azerbaijan are determined to fight for stability in the region, the ambassador noted.

"Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to jointly build the future under "one nation, two states” slogan," he added.