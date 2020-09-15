Azerbaijani president on cigarette factory in Sumgayit: Today we saved 300 million manats

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

A cigarette factory has started functioning in Sumgayit and our statistics already show how much the dependence on imports has decreased. Before the launch of this factory, we mostly depended on imports. Today we have saved 300 million manats, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said when attending the inauguration ceremony of a Vocational Education Center under the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park Limited Liability Company, Trend reports.

“At the same time, this factory has development potential as well. Attending the opening ceremony of the factory, I said: do try to launch the second and third lines so that production increases and we can export these products. I said back then that I only want these products to be exported, so that no-one in Azerbaijan smokes and there is no domestic demand. Of course, this is impossible, but we must try. Among other things, we need to properly structure our campaigning work. In addition, of course, the prohibitions came into force. Therefore, I see this factory in the future as an exclusively export-oriented enterprise, and there are many such examples. We currently have a tobacco production and quality equipment. I said earlier why some countries that do not produce tobacco export products to us. They buy tobacco elsewhere, then process it and sell it. True, as you know, we also depend on foreign tobacco in the production of cigarettes. However, the task has been set: to buy products from local tobacco growers in order to give impetus to the development of agriculture,” the head of state said.

“In the example of the Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park, we see a renewing and strengthening Azerbaijan, especially if we recall what this territory was like, what state it was in when we made this decision. These were rotten, run-down enterprises that had ceased to operate, this was a zone of an environmental disaster and unused lands. Now an industrial park covering hundreds of hectares has been created here,” Azerbaijani president said.