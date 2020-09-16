Funds allocated for renovation of roads in Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to continue renovation of roads in Pirallahi district, Baku.
Under the presidential order, 1.4 million manat have been allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the renovation of roads in the district.
Latest
Purchase any Samsung smartphone or tablet and get annual subscription for 1 GB internet for free from Azercell!