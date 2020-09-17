MFA: Azerbaijan supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17
Trend:
Azerbaijan supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this post in its Twitter page, Trend reports on Sept.17.
The post has appreciated the fact that the new concept of the national security of Ukraine indicates Azerbaijan as a strategic partner of this country.
“We intend to further deepen our strategic partnership and friendship,” reads the ministry’s post.
